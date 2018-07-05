- Belgium to shock Neymar and send Brazil home. This match preview is powered by Slack. Two of the favorites going head-to-head in the quarterfinals. This is a big matchup for both nations with two very talented coaches who have already showed the world their true quality.

This is a big match for Belgium after what they suffered against Japan where they were outplayed for a lot of that match, but then showed their true class. Japan brought out the very best in Belgium. We did have to wait a long time to see it, but in the end, we got there, and what a winning goal it was for Belgium. That confidence they taking to the match against Brazil.

We do need to see more from Belgium though. Courtois needs to do better, Kevin De Bruyne needs to be more influential, and Lukaku needs to take his chances better. Brazil and Neymar have every chance of winning this game. But I think without Gabriel Jesus finding the back of the net so far, it's gonna be tough. I'm going for a shock win for Belgium 3-1.