Sweden breaks through vs. Switzerland on a deflection in the box
What a goal! Sponsored by adidas.
JOHN STRONG: Toivonen has support, back in for Emil Forsberg. Emil Forsberg deflected shot and in! Sweden have scored the opening goal! We'll see who gets credit, if it's Forsberg or it's an own goal. But either way, Sweden are in front.
STU HOLDEN: Well, we've been crying out for Emil Forsberg to take control of this game for Sweden. It's the first time Augustinsson, the left back, has gotten into the attack. As it comes in to Forsberg here, Toivonen pulls out wide. And you'll see the run late. That opens up this space, then, for Forsberg to come centrally. Just watch the little drop of the shoulder as this comes across his body. See you later.
Hits it and it comes off the foot of Akanji in the end. And Sommer, that would've went right into his arms. But if you don't shoot in these situations, that doesn't happen. It opens up-- he has a half yard of space which he creates by himself. And the ball's in the back of the net, and Sweden lead here in St. Petersburg.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices