IAN JOY: Belgium to have a stroll in the park against Japan. This match preview is powered by Slack. Really looking forward to this match. I think it's going to be a good test for Belgium. Japan, they were very good up until matchday three against Poland when they showed weakness defensively and maybe some tired legs. It's not going to be easy for them going up against a Belgium side who have rested pretty much their whole team.

And matchday three, they had that advantage against England to take the opportunity to rest key players. Lukaku, De Bruyne, Mertens all took a little bit of a day off. And realistically, Belgium still looked very good. So we know they've got that quality and depth. But with fresh legs, with determination, I don't see Japan having much of a chance. I like surprises in this tournament like we've seen the big boys going out already. Portugal, Spain, Argentina gone! Will we see Belgium go? I don't think so. Lukaku to get on the score sheet once again and a stroll in the park for Belgium. 3-0 against Japan.