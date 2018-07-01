Alexi Lalas on Russia upset over Spain: ‘This is one nutty World Cup’ | 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Today
Video Details
Ian Wright, Alexi Lalas, Kelly Smith, and Rob Stone discuss Russia's win over Spain in penalty shootouts. After a long match, Russia will now advance to the quarterfinals. Spain have been eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup™.
