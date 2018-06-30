Alexi Lalas: Messi and Argentina got out-played, out-classed and out-coached
Video Details
France eliminated Argentina with a 4-3 win, thanks in part to a brace from Kylian Mbappé. Alexi Lalas breaks down the game in his State of the Union.
