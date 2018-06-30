Video Details

Clarence Seedorf, Alexi Lalas, Kelly Smith, and Rob Stone discuss Uruguay's 2-1 win over Portugal in the round of 16. Edinson Cavani scored both for Uruguay, and Pepe's goal for Portugal marks the first goal Uruguay concedes at the 2018 FIFA World Cup™. Uruguay will now face France in the quarterfinals. Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have been eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup™.