South Korea adds a late goal in stoppage time to beat Germany 2-0
What a goal!
ANNOUNCER: There's an empty net to shoot at. It's going to be a long run. [INAUDIBLE] that ball where Son Heung-min can get there. Germany are out of the World Cup!
[CHEERING]
