Jump on the Wagen: Alexi Lalas is jumping on the Argentina Wagen
Alexi Lalas is excited about Messi and Argentina moving forward in the 2018 FIFA World Cup™
ROB STONE: Time now for our "Jump on the Wagon" presented by our good friends at Volkswagen. Who you got?
ALEXI LALAS: I got Argentina! I mean, come on. This wagon looks interesting to me.
You've got Messi driving. You got Diego in the backseat, so you know that's a party. So, I'm definitely jumping on the Argentinean bandwagon.
I mean, I don't know how fast it's going to go. I don't know how far it's going to go, But, until we get to the end, it's going to be a big party.
