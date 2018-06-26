- Germany to beat South Korea and qualify. This match preview is powered by slack. Germany, were lucky. Very lucky, in fact. Toni Kroos scored an epic goal, probably one of the most beautiful goals I've seen in World Cup history. The fans loved it. Now they're behind their team and now they've got confidence going into match day three.

They can do it, Germany, but it won't be easy against a South Korean side that were unfortunate not to get anything from the game against Mexico. I still think that South Korea were a little tired in match day two, and therefore, going into match day three, won't have enough left in the tank. Joachim Low impressed me with the changes he made in match day two.

Marco Reus came on and did an excellent job. But the player who impressed me most was Mario Gomez. He had a big influence in how the game ended. I tip Mario Gomez to start this game, I tip Mario Gomez to score in this game. And Germany to qualify into the knockout stages. The world champions are back and they've got their confidence.