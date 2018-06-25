HOST: Time now "Jump on the Wagen," presented by Volkswagen. Take it away.

- All right. Tonight, I'm going to jump on the Moroccan and Iranian wagon. I know they're going home, but they are not going home without having entertained us all. I mean, they leave with honor and joy and spirit. And I know it hurts and there's a sadness, but there's also a sadness from us that were able to watch these teams, because they did everything on the field that you want of a team, in terms of the competition, even when, say, Morocco was out, they brought it. Both of these teams-- credit to their coaches, to themselves, and to their country.