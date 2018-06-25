Alexi Lalas, Ian Wright discuss the Group B results | 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Today
Video Details
Alexi Lalas, Kelly Smith, Ian Wright, and Rob Stone discuss the final matches of Group B. Both matches saw teams share points as Portugal tied Iran 1-1 and Spain tied Morocco 2-2. Spain tops the group and faces Russia next, leaving Portugal with Group A winners Uruguay.
