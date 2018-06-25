Call Of The Day: John Strong Stu Holden call Juan Cuadrado’s goal for Colombia | 2018 FIFA World Cup™
The FIFA World Cup™ Call of the Day, sponsored by Adidas.
[INTRO MUSIC] JOHN STRONG: James into the space. Cuadrado's onside. Juan Cuadrado behind the defense. Juan Cuadrado!
[SLOW BASS BEATS]
[CHEERING]
STU HOLDEN: John, this pass from James Rodriguez is filthy. Filth of the highest order. Just look. He bends it into the path of Cuadrado. I mean, that is just ridiculous. And then still the composure here to finish this off for his 8th international goal. Cuadrado has been a menace on the right side. He's been running up and down defending, and then he too gets his reward.
Just so cool and calm, much like Falcao. Sometimes, in those situations, you have too much time to think about it. He just maintains his ideas. He knows what he wants to do. Slots it away. And then, yeah, baby, it's party time.
