Jump on the Wagen: Alexi Lalas is jumping on the Coutinho Wagen
Alexi Lalas talks Coutinho and Brazil after Friday's action at the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ in Russia.
- Time now, to jump on the wagon, presented by our good friends at Volkswagen. Lex, whose wagon we jumping on today?
- Coutinho. Coutinho, is driving the wagon. The star, the main star, of Brazil is driving this wagon. I am all aboard the Coutinho wagon. I hope he continues to drive fast and furious going through this tournament. It's wonderful, especially considering that it probably makes Neymar angry.
- He's got two goals, one of them a game winner, and that game winner came today.
