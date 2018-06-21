Call Of The Day: Mark Followill & Warren Barton call Christian Eriksen’s goal for Denmark
- Algarve Cup
- australia
- Australia
- Australia
- Christian Eriksen
- denmark
- Denmark
- English Premier League
- FIFA World Cup
- soccer
Eriksen scores a gorgeous goal for Denmark in their win against Australia
[MUSIC PLAYING] [CHEERING AND MUSIC PLAYING]
