- There's always talk about Pogba. He's a man who makes headlines.

- Something of a controversial character.

- $123 million transfer.

- Given his form at Manchester United, not exactly what people thought.

- They're expecting more. Club and country.

PAUL POGBA: I think I've grown by, you know, when the people like, speak bad about you, or criticize you. You should learn from it. You just think about yourself. Do your best. I think that came since the transfer. Because I wasn't a midfielder anymore. I was the player who just came with the biggest transfer in the history.

I think that made them mad, or make them jealous, or I don't know what is it. But you start judging me differently if I worth $100 millions, or whatever. So they stopped putting the price tag on the pitch, which has nothing to do with, uh, with me.

- Paul Pogba is the man for the French.

PAUL POGBA: Yes. I have to be focused, yes. But I can be focused, and enjoying the same time. Be myself all the time, you know? Even on the pitch. I don't put any pressure on myself. Because I believe in myself. I believe that I can help the team. Don't look at what people always say about you, and yeah, just play football. Enjoy your playing football. That's it.

- Pogba. They're really looking to him to inspire of the French from midfield.

PAUL POGBA: I'm really focusing at-- of being a leader of this team. To help the young one that coming up. Even to help myself, as well. That, you know, to go to become the leader of this team is-- think it's really important. It's something that we need. And it's something that I really want to do. And I'm going to do with the French national team for this World Cup.

- Pogba strikes!

- Goal, Pogba. Kiss of the badge from the Manchester United midfielder.

PAUL POGBA: There is nothing more important right now, at this moment, just to win the World Cup. And I really, really hope that we're going to bring it home.

