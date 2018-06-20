Jump on the Wagen: Clarence Seedorf has the honors on Wednesday

Video Details

Clarence Seedorf had the honors to jump on someone’s wagen, and it sounds like as long as he’s not running, he’s on board!Sponsored by Volkswagen

[MUSIC PLAYING] MAN: "Jump on the Wagen," presented by our good friends at Volkswagen. Clarence, you get the honors tonight. Whose wagon you jumping on?

- Well, I want to know the truth about Southgate's story. I never heard about somebody running, dislocating his arm. I mean, did a tree tackle him or something? What happened? What happened?

- Cold, man. Cold. Martin, you've never been injured running, have you?

- No. Because I've never run.

MAN: Oh. [CHUCKLING] Ba, ding ding, ding. I love it.

More Videos »