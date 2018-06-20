[MUSIC PLAYING] MAN: "Jump on the Wagen," presented by our good friends at Volkswagen. Clarence, you get the honors tonight. Whose wagon you jumping on?

- Well, I want to know the truth about Southgate's story. I never heard about somebody running, dislocating his arm. I mean, did a tree tackle him or something? What happened? What happened?

- Cold, man. Cold. Martin, you've never been injured running, have you?

- No. Because I've never run.

MAN: Oh. [CHUCKLING] Ba, ding ding, ding. I love it.