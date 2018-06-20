- This match preview is powered by Slack. What can we say about albiceleste in game one? Argentina were poor. They didn't show up on the day, but we have to give some credit to Iceland in the way they defended Argentina. It won't be so easy for game two however, I think it's a tough game for Argentina against Croatia. But don't worry Lionel Messi, game two is right around the corner, and you get your chance to perform. Having missed four of his last seven penalty kicks, I wouldn't be surprised to see Messi step up and take another one this game. But, I bet on Croatia in game one, and it proved to be the case. I will not, however, be betting on Croatia in game two. After the news breaking that there's problems in the camp, Kalinic failing to come onto the field, and now being sent home, will they be able to get three points against Argentina? I don't think so. Messi to turn it on big time, get a couple of goals, and Argentina to win.