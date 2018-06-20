Martin O’Neill discusses Uruguay’s 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia | 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Today
Video Details
Rob Stone, Martin O'Neill, Clarence Seedorf, and Moisés Muñoz discuss Uruguay's 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia which moves Uruguay and Russia on to the round of 16.
