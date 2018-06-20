Alexi Lalas on Portugal’s 1-0 win: ‘Do they have a plan B, or is it all Ronaldo?’ | 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Today
Alexi Lalas, Moisés Muñoz, Kelly Smith, and Kate Abdo discuss Portugal's gritty 1-0 win over Morocco off the back of Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in the 4th minute, eliminating Morocco from the 2018 FIFA World Cup™.
