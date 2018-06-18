Harry Kane scores a late header to give England the win over Tunisia
Kane was unmarked for the game winner.
ANNOUNCER: Trippier. And what a chance for Harry Kane, which he takes.
[CHEERING]
There is drama for you. Kane, the captain, provides the inspiration for England.
