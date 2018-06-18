ANNOUNCER 1: Ferjani Sassi does enough! What a moment for Tunisia. They've never gone out on the World Cup group stage. Their only World Cup match win back in 1978 against Mexico. They're level with England.

ANNOUNCER 2: This is a look at the play that gives Tunisia the penalty. Kyle Walker, poor decision, costs his team. Sassi steps up. Pickford guesses right. He gets an arm to it. But it's just not strong enough. Shows if you place it with power, you're still going to find that back corner.