Here’s why England will get past Tunisia
Ian Joy tells you why England will beat Tunisia in their opening group stage match
IAN JOY: England to get three points against Tunisia. Here's why. This match preview is powered by Slack.
Finally, we're watching an England team that doesn't have any expectation going into a World Cup. Nobody's tipping England to win it this time around, except for maybe the Queen.
They have a chance, however, England, because they've got a lot of young kids that are going to the big dance for the first time. Harry Kane in particular. A players who's on fire in the Premier League, who loves to score goals, and can make a really big name for himself at this World Cup.
The big dance is where he wants to be. Still only 24 years old, he's got a chance to maybe even move to a bigger club than Tottenham Hotspur.
This is a stage where you have to turn it on. England have a chance to do exactly that.
They were solid defensively, and they're qualifying record through to the competition was excellent. Gareth Southgate has done a tremendous job of finding consistency within this camp.
I don't think Tunisia have enough. Even though they've got a lot of players who play in the French domestic league, they won't have enough against the Three Lions. England to win 2-0.
