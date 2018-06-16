Watch Croatia score first vs. Nigeria
Video Details
Nigeria's Etebo gets the final touch.
ANNOUNCER 1: The best in the world in midfield.
ANNOUNCER 2: Modric off the corner, towards the near post, diving header. It's 1-0, Croatia! Last touch by Kramaric.
[CHEERING]
They get their opener here in Russia.
[CHEERING]
