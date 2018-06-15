FIFA World Cup™ Today reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance vs. Spain
Video Details
Rob Stone, Ian Wright, Guus Hiddink and Alexi Lalas react to Cristiano Ronaldo's hat trick vs. Spain to start the 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP™
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices