- It looked like he was lobbying Dzyuba there, the big man, maybe to have a go at it. They'll have the conversation again, but--

- This now might be the last kick of the game.

- I would think, if you've got a free kick in this area-- some kind of designed play, JP-- this is probably not the time to pull it out, right? And show anybody what you have. Maybe just go for goal here.

- It is Golovin. With a 4-0 Russia lead.

Golovin strikes! 5-0 Russia!