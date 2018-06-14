Watch Russia take a 2-0 lead on Saudi Arabia
Video Details
The host nation started strong. Sponsored by adidas.
- Waits for the help. It's there.
Russia looks for a second goal. Cheryshev-- looks up, shoots, goal!
Cheryshev! 2-0 Russia!
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices