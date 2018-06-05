World Cup Update: Final Roster Reactions
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse discuss some of the biggest inclusions and snubs from the final FIFA World Cup rosters, including Giovani Dos Santos, Leroy Sané and more on the State of the Union Podcast.
