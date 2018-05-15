This Summer: The World Becomes The FIFA World Cup on FOX & FS1
This isn’t just some sporting event, it’s a four-week fist fight for the championship of the planet. Watch the FIFA World Cup on FOX and FS1 this summer. Featuring the song “Over and Over and Over” by Jack White from his new album Boarding House Reach - get it now: http://smarturl.it/BoardingHouseReach
