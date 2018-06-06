8th Most Memorable FIFA World Cup™ Moment: Tardelli’s Celebration
Video Details
Marco Tardelli performs one of the most iconic goals celebrations in World Cup history.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices