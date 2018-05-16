29th Most Memorable FIFA World Cup™ Moment: Paolo Rossi’s Hat Trick
Paolo Rossi’s scores a hat trick after coming off a two-year football ban and failing to score in his first four games, knocking out Brazil from the tournament.
