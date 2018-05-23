22nd Most Memorable FIFA World Cup Moment: Suarez bites Chiellini
Video Details
Uruguay's best player Luis Suarez took a hefty bite out of Giorgio Chiellini’s shoulder and was later banned for 9 international games and 4 months from all football activities.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices