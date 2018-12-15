Jesus double leads Man City past Everton 3-1

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City showed there was no lasting damage from last week’s surprise defeat at Chelsea as the Premier League defending champions beat Everton 3-1 Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice and substitute Raheem Sterling grabbed the other goal to lead City back to the top of the standings ahead of second-placed Liverpool’s standout game against rival Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Jesus pounced on a through pass from Leroy Sane to slide the ball under England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and give the home side the lead midway through the first half.

The Brazil forward made it 2-0 with a powerful close-range header from another assist from Sane in the 50th minute, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Everton hope of mounting a comeback when he nodded in a cross from Lucas Digne 15 minutes later.

Sterling quickly restored City’s two-goal advantage when he headed in a center from Brazil midfielder Fernandinho in the 69th.

City manager Pep Guardiola was pleased to see Jesus back on top form after a difficult spell for the 21-year-old forward.

“What he has done today, he has done in other games, but the difference is he has scored goals,” Guardiola said after his team secured a 10th successive home victory in the league. “That is so important for him. Strikers need to score goals.

“Today it was in our minds we were going to suffer, and so we did. Everton are a top side. The game was not over until the end.”

Another plus point for Guardiola was Belgium playmaker Kevin De Bruyne’s return as a 75th-minute substitute after a six-week layoff with his second knee injury of the season.

“City were more effective than us,” Everton manager Marco Silva said. “The chances they created, they scored, and because of that they deserved the points. When you have chances like Richarlison, Theo Walcott and Dominic had (for Everton), you have to score.”