The @NFLonFOX Twitter posed an interesting question for its followers on Friday: Who would have the edge in a one-on-one matchup between Hall of Famer Deion “Primetime” Sanders and Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro wideout Tyreek “Cheetah” Hill?

Deion Sanders vs. Tyreek Hill Who has the edge? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YmDp9JCNvG Article continues below ... — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 3, 2020

And wouldn’t you know, it didn’t take long for Hill to weigh in.

Through four seasons in the NFL, Hill’s resume is a glowing one.

He’s been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons, and in 2016 and 2018, he was named First Team All-Pro. Per season, he averages 1,028 receiving yards and 8 TDs on 70 catches.

In addition, he was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team in April of this year, after playing less than five years professionally. And to top it all off, he helped lead the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years in February.

Tyreek Hill had Sherman SHOOK with this move in the Super Bowl ⚡️ (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/bmtCnrbpF6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 21, 2020

Hill is also widely-regarded as the fastest wide receiver in the NFL, meaning it should come as no surprise that a few of his peers stepped up to support his chances in a matchup with Sanders.

Do y’all really know how hard it is to cover Tyreke Hill out there on that island or y’all just watching highlights! That shit real out there Deion would be in a dog fight — Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) July 4, 2020

You can’t have these conversation with stat watchers… Tyrek one of my favorite players of all time and I’m not being biased but nobody covering that man one on one…I think he’s the best player in the league outside of mahommes https://t.co/fIzFo7SreP — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 4, 2020

However, we can’t forget that we’re talking about Deion Sanders here, the consensus greatest cornerback in league history and one of the fastest men the league has ever seen.

He’s known as “Primetime” for a reason.

The night PRIMETIME went off in PRIMETIME. There will never be another @DeionSanders. via @nflthrowback pic.twitter.com/NZNvhFWiRc — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 30, 2020

Sanders is an 8-time Pro Bowler and was named First Team All-Pro 9 times as a cornerback, once as a punt returner and once as a kick returner. He also won two Super Bowls in back-to-back years – one with the San Francisco 49ers and then one with the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition, he was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1994.

The matchup between Hill and Sanders would be must-see television, not only because of the pedigree of both players, but also because of their blazing speed.

Hill was recorded running a 4.26 40-yard dash at his college pro day, while Sanders reported 40-yard dash time was a 4.27.

