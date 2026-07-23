National Football League
Fernando Mendoza Signs $57.27M Rookie Contract With Las Vegas Raiders
National Football League

Fernando Mendoza Signs $57.27M Rookie Contract With Las Vegas Raiders

Published Jul. 23, 2026 4:41 p.m. ET

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the top overall pick in this year's draft, signed a four-year, $57.27 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.

The Raiders hold a fifth-year option.

Mendoza was the last of the Raiders' 10 draft picks to sign.

"I’m excited to get this thing signed," Mendoza said on the team's social media post. "I’m excited to be a part of the silver and black. Can’t wait."

He ran the third-team offense in organized team activities and minicamp, but is expected to take on a larger role in training camp, which begins Wednesday.

Veteran Kirk Cousins, who signed a free-agent contract worth $20 million guaranteed, enters camp as the No. 1 quarterback.

How long Cousins hangs on to that spot will be the main storyline in camp and perhaps into the season.

Mendoza hopes to translate the success he experienced in his final season of college football in which he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Indiana Hoosiers to their first national championship.

Also, star pass rusher Maxx Crosby said on his podcast "The Rush" that he would join the rookies for their training camp. Crosby has been working his way back from knee surgery.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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