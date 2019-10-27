This new national holiday is pretty tight

Ladies and Gentlemern, it’s official: October 27th is national tight end day. The dream began in 2018 when San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.

Following Celek’s touchdown, Jimmy G celebrated effusively with the tight end. That celebration was the start of it all … and a little over a year later, the dream became a reality.

The importance of tight ends will be highlighted today, recognizing a typically overlooked group of players.

The trend of honoring tight ends began with the 49ers … guess their idea was pretty golden.

The 2019 49er Garoppolypse wouldn’t be happening without a key piece of the offense: tight end George Kittle.

San Francisco (6-0) is not short on Shananangians – they’re making a statement with their moves on and off the field.