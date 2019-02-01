The Latest: Giants’ Barnes receives Fritz Pollard award

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Super Bowl 53 (all times EST):

2 p.m.

Ronnie Barnes of the New York Giants has been given a lifetime achievement award at the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation’s Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr.’s Salute to Excellence Awards.

The foundation, which promotes diversity and minority hiring throughout the NFL, presented the award Thursday night to the Giants’ senior vice president of medical services at a hotel just outside Atlanta, the site of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The soon-to-be 67-year-old Barnes has spent the past 43 years with the Giants. He joined the team in 1976 as an athletic training intern. He became a full-time employee in 1980 and was named head trainer the following year. At the time, Barnes was the only African American athletic trainer.

Barnes worked with former commissioner Pete Rozelle to establish an NFL summer internship program for minorities, and he has been at the forefront in helping to make the game safer.

Giants Hall of Fame linebacker Harry Carson, the foundation’s executive director, said many young people look at football and want to be players.

“So I’m glad to see him recognized by the Fritz Pollard Alliance, because he has done a very good job being an example of diversity, working with so many young people who have come into and through the Giant organization,” Carson said of Barnes. “He has worked with males and females, so it’s about gender diversity as well as racial diversity.”