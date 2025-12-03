National Football League
Which NFL Teams have been eliminated from 2025-26 playoffs?
Published Dec. 3, 2025 3:33 p.m. ET
As the NFL season winds down, the playoff picture is tightening. Several teams remain in the hunt for a postseason berth, while others have already been eliminated. Here’s a look at the clubs still on the playoff bubble, and those officially out of the race.
Which teams have been eliminated from the NFL playoffs?
These teams have been completely eliminated from the NFL playoffs:
AFC:
- Tennessee Titans (1-11)
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-10)
NFC:
- New York Giants (2-11)
- New Orleans Saints (2-10)
- Arizona Cardinals (3-9)
These teams are on the bubble:
AFC:
- Houston Texans (7-5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6)
- Kansas City Chiefs (6-6)
NFC:
- Detroit Lions (7-5)
- Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1)
- Carolina Panthers (7-6)
