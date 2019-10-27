Sam Darnold’s ghost comments come back to haunt him

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-4) teased New York Jets (1-6) quarterback Sam Darnold before, during and after their 29-15 win on Sunday. The heckling stemmed from Darnold’s, “I’m seeing ghosts,” comment during the Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots in Week 7.

"Gardner Minshew ain't afraid of no ghosts" World-class trolling from Jaguars fans before playing the Jets 👻pic.twitter.com/1EQMbr0MEp Article continues below ... — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 27, 2019

The jokes from Jacksonville kept flying (literally) … with their mascot making an entrance.

Oh my they dressed Jaxson De Ville up as a ghost #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/TX1qu8DHrn — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) October 27, 2019

Unfortunately, the trolling didn’t inspire Darnold to play with lifted spirits. He was 21 for 30 for 218 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Following that loss, looks like the Jets need to call Ghostbusters again following Week 8.

