Sam Darnold’s ghost comments come back to haunt him

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-4) teased New York Jets (1-6) quarterback Sam Darnold before, during and after their 29-15 win on Sunday. The heckling stemmed from Darnold’s, “I’m seeing ghosts,” comment during the Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots in Week 7.

The jokes from Jacksonville kept flying (literally) … with their mascot making an entrance.

Unfortunately, the trolling didn’t inspire Darnold to play with lifted spirits. He was 21 for 30 for 218 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Following that loss, looks like the Jets need to call Ghostbusters again following Week 8.

