If there was any doubt about Patrick Mahomes, it is no longer.

✅League MVP

✅Super Bowl MVP And he’s only 24. What a start to the career of Patrick Mahomes! pic.twitter.com/gAJ7lkJxhA Article continues below ... — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

In just his second year as a starter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes breaks records nearly every time he takes the field, and on Sunday, he stamped himself as a future Hall of Famer.

Last season, he became one of only three quarterbacks to throw for 50 touchdowns in a single season, en route to being named First Team All-Pro, NFL Offensive Player of the Year and NFL MVP.

How on earth could he follow that up?

The youngest player to be named NFL MVP and win a Super Bowl in their career.@PatrickMahomes | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/nXBbD7CvWS — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

Oh…like that.

And in the process, Mahomes made his own dream come true.

Pat tweeted it into existence 🔥 https://t.co/wdpPMCXTsx — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

Fast-forward to today…

"Something I've wanted to say my whole life… I'm going to Disney World!"@PatrickMahomes is heading to the Magic Kingdom 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tcNQV6LG9L — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

Mahomes finished the day by completing 26 of 42 passing attempts for 286 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 29 yards and touchdown.

And despite throwing two interceptions, Mahomes was money when it counted.

After his second interception at the 11:57 mark of the fourth quarter, Mahomes was lights out, going 10-for-17 for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

What we saw from Patrick Mahomes is the impact that a franchise QB makes on the squad. No.15 didn’t have his best game but he made the clutch plays to win the game. Franchise QBs give the rest of the team hope. No matter the situation, if we can get him the ball, he will win it — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) February 3, 2020

The debate has raged recently as to whether Mahomes is officially the face of the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes has started 36 games in the NFL. He’s won an MVP.

He’s quarterbacked a top 5 scoring offense in NFL history.

He’s lead the 4th greatest playoff comeback ever… in a quarter.

He’s lead the 2nd greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

He’s won Super Bowl MVP. — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 3, 2020

After Sunday’s performance, that debate might be put to rest, at least until Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

Mahomes might be headed back to Kansas City soon, but chances are, come next February, he might be making another extended trip to the Sunshine State.