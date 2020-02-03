With Super Bowl LIV win, Patrick Mahomes breaks even more records

If there was any doubt about Patrick Mahomes, it is no longer.

In just his second year as a starter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes breaks records nearly every time he takes the field, and on Sunday, he stamped himself as a future Hall of Famer.

Last season, he became one of only three quarterbacks to throw for 50 touchdowns in a single season, en route to being named First Team All-Pro, NFL Offensive Player of the Year and NFL MVP.

How on earth could he follow that up?

Oh…like that.

And in the process, Mahomes made his own dream come true.

Fast-forward to today…

Mahomes finished the day by completing 26 of 42 passing attempts for 286 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 29 yards and touchdown.

And despite throwing two interceptions, Mahomes was money when it counted.

After his second interception at the 11:57 mark of the fourth quarter, Mahomes was lights out, going 10-for-17 for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

The debate has raged recently as to whether Mahomes is officially the face of the NFL.

After Sunday’s performance, that debate might be put to rest, at least until Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

Mahomes might be headed back to Kansas City soon, but chances are, come next February, he might be making another extended trip to the Sunshine State.