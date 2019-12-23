NFL Today, Week 16

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Dec. 23

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (11-3) can clinch the NFC North with a win. However the Packers are 0-3 at Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016. The Vikings clinched a playoff spot when the Los Angeles Rams lost on Saturday night. The Vikings are 6-0 at home this year. They are seeking their first undefeated home slate since 2009. The Vikings will be without running back Dalvin Cook who left last week’s game with a shoulder injury.