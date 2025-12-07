Jay Glazer: Nick Sirianni's Changes Eagles Offense; Jayden Daniels Update

Jay Glazer delved into some of the biggest storylines in the NFL this week and provided an update on some key players and coaches ahead of the action on "FOX NFL Sunday."

There were rumblings around the league this week that Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was getting more involved in the offensive play-calling.

"He was more involved this week, at least in the team meetings," Glazer said, "but I think they're also trying to be more of a collective idea. I know some players came to him and [offensive coordinator] Kevin Patullo with some play ideas actually, so I think they said, ‘Hey, let’s try and come together and try and fix our offensive woes.'"

Philly ranks 34th in total yards per game (304.8), 23rd in passing yards per game (196.3) and 19th in points per game (22.5) ahead of Week 14.

The Eagles (8-4) travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers (8-4) on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET).

Also in the NFC East, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is making his first start since Week 9 when he disclosed his elbow. He will be wearing a brace on that injured elbow but is a full go.

Jay Glazer gives updates on Jayden Daniels' return, changes to Eagles' offense & more | FOX NFL Kickoff

Glazer revealed the reason behind Daniels' return is that head coach Dan Quinn still wants to make the most of the season with their franchise signal-caller despite the setback.

"Look, he's still a young quarterback," head coach Dan Quinn told Glazer yesterday. "There [are] still things we have to help develop in his game. One of the big things is how to keep himself out of trouble. I know a lot of people say, ‘Hey, just put him on the bench there.’ No, we still want to develop him over time."

Daniels has thrown for 1,184 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions in six games this season.

The Commanders (3-9) travel to Minneapolis to play the Vikings (4-8) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

In the AFC North, there's a massive matchup on deck for the "new look" Pittsburgh Steelers, who have some extra depth at the wide recevier position with newcomers Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

"Adam Thielen … just joined the team this past week," Glazer said. "Well, he's going to play a lot today. Depending on the personnel groupings, [he] could end up even starting. Also, Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He [was] signed to the active roster this week, so he's going to be in also.

"So, two receivers in this week that have not been at all for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they're going to play a lot against the Ravens."

Currently, Pittsburgh ranks 27th in total yards per game (281.7), 24th in passing yards per game (187.8) and 16th in points per game (23.4).

The Steelers (6-6) face the rival Ravens (6-6) on the road on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET).

