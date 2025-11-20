National Football League
2025 NFL Odds: Myles Garrett in Range of Single-Season Sacks Record
Published Nov. 20, 2025 2:00 p.m. ET

Is it time Myles Garrett got a new nickname?

Myles the Menace? Myles the Monster? Myles … the all-time single-season sack leader?

Monikers aside, Garrett is on a tear this season. He has a league-leading 15 sacks through 10 games for 2-8 Cleveland.

Yes, the Browns aren't very good, but he sure is.

 

Garrett has posted three games this season with two or more sacks. He had two against Cincinnati in Week 1, an unbelievable five against New England in Week 8, and then an uncanny four in Week 11 against Baltimore. 

The Browns, despite Garrett's brilliance, lost all three of those games.

Now, to the all-time record. 

The odds — Myles Garrett to break the single-season sack record (23+ sacks): +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

That record belongs to Hall-of-Fame defensive end Michael Strahan, who recorded 22.5 sacks during the 2001-02 season with the New York Giants.

Remarkably, Strahan did not have a sack after the first two weeks of that season. However, he had three in Week 3, four in Week 5, two in both Weeks 6 and 7, and then 3.5 in Week 15, among a bunch of other games where he had between 0.5 and 1.5. 

Through 10 games that season, Strahan had 15 sacks, the exact amount Garrett has today. 

However, Strahan had just 16 games to set the record back then. Garrett has 17 games to pull off the feat. 

Mathematically speaking, Garrett needs eight sacks in the next seven games to overtake Strahan, an average of 1.14 sacks per game. 

Statistically speaking, Garrett has 10 sacks in the last three games. 

In other words, we'll be keeping an eye out for history over the next two months.

