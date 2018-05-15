Lions acquire Bisnowaty off waivers from Giants

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) The Detroit Lions have acquired offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty off waivers from the New York Giants.

The Lions also announced Tuesday they have signed safety Tracy Walker, their third-round draft pick this year, and waived offensive lineman Brett Kendrick.

Bisnowaty played in one game for the Giants last season. New York drafted him on the sixth round in 2017.

Article continues below ...

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL .