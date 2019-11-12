FANTASY PLAYS: Players to add include Foles, Kyle Allen

Now that we’re fully entrenched in the double-digit weeks of the fantasy football season, owners can officially consider this the stretch run.

Teams are doing whatever they can to make it work, pushing through the bye weeks with the hopes of a playoff berth. It’s as difficult as ever. Players keep getting hurt and, not to mention, the four teams on byes in Week 11 all have really great players (the Packers, Titans, Giants, Seahawks).

As usual, let’s take a look at players we can stream at quarterback and tight end as well as players who might have lasting value at running back and wide receivers.