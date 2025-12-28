NFL MVP Cases: Top Week 17 Plays From 5 Leading Candidates As Race Heats Up

With the NFL regular season winding down, the intrigue surrounding the race to crown the 2025 NFL Most Valuable Player is hitting a fever pitch.

The Week 17 slate was doubly important for all the top MVP candidates because of the playoff implications but also as one of the final chances to leave a lasting impression on voters.

So far, Drake Maye, Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen have taken the field and found varying levels of success, which could impact their odds. There's still a chance all three could be outdone, though, with Caleb Williams and (likely front-runner) Matthew Stafford set to play in Sunday and Monday Night Football games against the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons, respectively.

As the playoff field officially takes shape, let's take a look at the Week 17 performances of the five leading MVP candidates in what could be the last regular-season week with each in play:

Patriots QB Drake Maye

Don't let the sizzle reel of dominance against the league's worst team take away from the fact that Maye's sophomore season has been sensational.

On Sunday against the Jets in a 42-10 road win, Maye absolutely obliterated New York, recording more touchdown passes than incompletions. His final stat line? 19-of-21 for 256 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, and three carries for 22 yards.

If Maye doesn't end up winning, you can rest assured the now two-time Pro Bowler should receive plenty of votes as the leader of one of the AFC's top teams.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence's recent tear didn't continue on Sunday but the former No. 1 overall pick played well to lead Jacksonville to its seventh consecutive win.

Lawrence completed 23 of 37 pass attempts for 263 yards and one interception, and added two rushing scores and 26 yards on eight carries. His standout effort in the 23-17 win, along with the defense allowing seven points in the second half, preserved the Jaguars' shot at an AFC South title and the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Bills QB Josh Allen

A rainy matchup against the tough, reigning champion Eagles' defense led to a day that didn't boost Allen's case for a repeat.

The 2024 MVP was held to 8-of-12 for 97 yards and three carries for 16 yards through the first half and the first drive of the third quarter as Buffalo trailed, 13-0. The veteran QB did pick it up as the game continued, but it wasn't enough to get the job done as Buffalo failed on a two-point conversion after an Allen rushing score.

He finished the 13-12 loss 23-of-35 for 262 yards, with seven carries for 27 yards and two touchdowns. Fortunately for Allen's Bills, the outcome won't affect their playoff berth, but it will hand the division to the Pats for the first time since 2019, ending Buffalo's 5-year streak of AFC East titles.