Bengals’ top pick Williams is injured, watching minicamp

CINCINNATI (AP) — Left tackle Jonah Williams is a lonely figure at the Bengals’ minicamp. He walks around the field in his No. 73 jersey watching everyone else work out. The first-round pick stands behind his teammates during drills.

It’s unclear when he’ll be able to practice again.

Williams got hurt during practice last week. The only thing coach Zac Taylor would say is that Williams got “a little dinged up” and the extent of the injury is being determined. A Bengals representative cut off questions to Williams on Wednesday about his status.

“Just doing what I can right now,” said Williams, who occasionally stretched his back while watching practice in the afternoon.

The 11th overall pick is the biggest addition to a line that’s been the main focus in the offseason. They also took guard Michael Jordan in the fourth round. It’s undecided where Cordy Glenn — last year’s left tackle — will eventually line up. Glenn hasn’t played guard since college.

Also, they gave right tackle Bobby Hart a three-year extension and signed guard John Miller from the Bills to a three-year deal.

The Bengals were hoping to get Williams a lot of practice time during minicamp to get him ready to be a starter. Williams is getting used to a new offense and a different level of play.

“It’s just (getting) comfortable, being acclimated,” he said.

With Williams sidelined for minicamp, the Bengals will have to wait until training camp to start sorting out the line.

“Right now, you’ll just see a little bit more shuffling,” Taylor said “So that’s what that is.”

GREEN EXPECTS FULL-GO BY TRAINING CAMP

A.J. Green was limited to individual drills during minicamp, but showed no lingering issues with his surgically repaired toe. Taylor said the Bengals are going easy with Green, who missed nearly half of last season with a torn ligament in the right big toe.

“I’ll be ready for training camp,” Green said Wednesday. “Yesterday was the first time I got to participate with some team stuff, but it felt good. I’m not sore or anything.”

The Bengals are learning their third different offense in three seasons. Green’s biggest challenge is getting down the timing of the new pass routes.

“We have a couple different routes I haven’t run before, so training camp is going to be big for me just to get out there, everything is live with the defense going, so it will be good,” he said.

HIGH ATTENDANCE

Taylor was pleased with participation in the offseason workouts, including the voluntary sessions. The mandatory minicamp ends on Thursday.

“For the most part, we’ve had almost 100 percent attendance this offseason,” Taylor said. “A guy has missed here or there, but there’s been no one that’s missed a significant amount of time. Guys have really bought in.”