NFL Divisional Round Buzz: X-Rays Negative on Matthew Stafford's Hand

The wild-card round is still ongoing, but it's not too early to look ahead to the divisional round.

Every bit of injury news becomes more consequential as the postseason progresses. Who's hurt? Who's practicing? Who's starting?

Let's take a look at some of the most noteworthy updates around the league ahead of the divisional round.

X-rays negative on Matthew Stafford

Headed into their divisional round matchup against the Bears, the Rams can put aside any concerns about quarterback Mathew Stafford's throwing hand. X-rays came back negative, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported Sunday.

Stafford appeared to injure his right hand while following through on a pass in the first half of L.A.'s win over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. The veteran QB was in pain after his throwing hand hit the arm of a Carolina defensive lineman, but he stayed in the game.

Stafford's day took a turn around the same time as that play — he had a stretch during the middle two quarters where he completed just 4 of 19 passes. He regrouped in the fourth quarter, however, and had one of his best quarters of the season. Stafford finished the day 24-of-42 for 304 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

He'll be ready for the Bears next weekend in Chicago.

Bears lose starting linebacker, left tackle for remainder of playoffs

On the heels of their historic wild-card win over the Green Bay Packers, the Bears received some bad news. Linebacker T.J. Edwards suffered a fractured fibula and starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo suffered a patellar injury in the game. Both will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Ben Johnson announced.

Edwards was fifth on the team in tackles during the regular season. The loss of Trapilo means that Chicago will have to otherwise account for quarterback Caleb Williams' blindside protection heading into its first divisional round game since 2010.

Trapilo, whom the Bears selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has started at left tackle since Week 12. He's given up three sacks and 22 pressures this season, per Pro Football Focus. Trapilo's replacement on Saturday was Theo Benedet, who started eight games during the regular season before being replaced by Trapilo. Benedet went undrafted last year and spent the 2024 season on the practice squad.