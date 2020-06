The sports betting world was quick to react to Sunday's surprise signing of Cam Newton by the New England Patriots.

Quarterbacks move markets, after all — even ones like Newton, who hasn’t thrown a TD pass since December 2, 2018. Adding Newton was enough to drive the Patriots' Super Bowl odds down from +2500 to +1600 at Fox Bet, and Newton’s MVP futures went from +6500 to +3500.

A former MVP signing a minimum contract to join forces with Bill Belichick? Classic Patriots. Belichick loves to shop in the bargain bin: Randy Moss. Chad Johnson. Albert Haynesworth. Antonio Brown, Josh Gordon and on and on.

But this one’s different. In the last four games he’s played — two in 2018, and two in 2019 — Newton has an underwhelming zero TDs and three interceptions.

So is this really a guy you should be betting on in 2020?

I'm not — and here's why.