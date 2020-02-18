Spring training is here and it’s time to focus on playing baseball

Spring is (nearly) here!

You know what that means?

Dudes are about to start training.

A little Spring Training flip, as a treat. pic.twitter.com/aXuuxjRmPP — Cut4 (@Cut4) February 17, 2020

Wait. Wait, wait, wait.

Let’s show the champs some respect.

There it is.

New signage has arrived at the Washington Nationals spring-training complex pic.twitter.com/BgYx2bU2bC — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) February 17, 2020

There it really is.

Players have began reporting to spring training and the baseball world is excited to move on from much of the negative press that has surrounded the MLB this offseason.

We’ve got familiar faces in new places…

Boston, thank you for an amazing 9 years. Los Angeles, it’s showtime! pic.twitter.com/A6W5PAdqU3 — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) February 17, 2020

…and we’ve got dominant aces in new places, too!

Speaking of dominant aces, the Big Unit made an appearance over the weekend:

The Tampa Bay Rays pitchers are having a little fun to begin the weekend, with one our other favorite pastimes:

Give him an inch, he’s gonna take a mile! It’s only Feb. 17, but The Outlaw is already out here throwing darts. #mlb #RaysUp #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/e9d8b74lcN — FOX Sports Sun: Rays (@FOXSportsRays) February 17, 2020

What in the h-e-double-hockey-sticks is going on in Minnesota?

A high-tech pitching 'mound' will be making its spring training debut with the Minnesota Twins. The instrumented ramp that is also being used by some colleges helps teams examine a pitcher's mechanics in a more comprehensive way. by @peatonrobb https://t.co/dArmjWtBYF pic.twitter.com/zG8XEry0Xf — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 10, 2020

Technology. Smh.

Contrary to popular belief, baseball isn’t all about pitching (except in the postseason).

When the position players report pic.twitter.com/xhKXsA41ll — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 17, 2020

Whatever that sound is, we think we like it.

This dude arrived in the states in slo-mo:

Welcome to spring training, big guy. pic.twitter.com/ADywQNcEYa — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) February 15, 2020

And an elaborate leg contraption has already raised some eyebrows about what’s going on in the Big Apple:

Jed Lowrie has arrived at Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/fqw4T9qHwi — SNY (@SNYtv) February 16, 2020

The Cleveland Indians are already in midseason form.

At least when it comes to social media:

When that beat hits … 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bNsU1TLZPu — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 15, 2020

Serious question: have you ever seen anything baseball-related that’s cuter than this?

The Bradleys just warming our hearts over here. 😭 pic.twitter.com/sPDqSzEu8P — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 16, 2020

#GirlDad.

Not only is love in the air. Fans are everywhere.

And sometimes, love and fans (and fur) come together, all in one.

We’re all about that puppy 🐶 love on #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/NGgZQraClv — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 14, 2020

You know what they say about Texas?

Everything’s quicker.

En route to 2020’s first official workout! pic.twitter.com/j7xeYkaDWn — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 17, 2020

Something like that.

With the Marlins, there was less focus on baseball and more on being a bachelor.

Apparently, ever since Shakira and J-Lo came to town, moves are aplenty in Miami.

Meanwhile, this reporter isn’t having as much fun in Arizona:

Framing practice has begun in Florida with the Philadelphia Phillies.

That’s some serious skill.

San Diego is normally a warm city, but we’ve got some ice drippin’.

Ice cold, brown and gold. pic.twitter.com/gnSz5CmGns — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 17, 2020

And we can’t ignore the drip from Acuna Jr., coming all the way from the ATL.

We could go all day long, but there’s no need.

Baseball is back and that’s all that matters.