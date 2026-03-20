Giants Ace Logan Webb on Negative Team USA Narrative: 'It's Bulls---'

Team USA received criticism throughout the 2026 World Baseball Classic, including some opining that they didn't show enough emotion for their country (e.g., Venezuela's profound reaction to winning the tournament and the Dominican Republic's infectious enthusiasm from pool play through their eventual semifinal-round loss to the United States).

San Francisco Giants star right-hander Logan Webb is "not a fan" of the negative notion surrounding Team USA.

"I feel like there's a narrative that we didn't care," Webb said about Team USA's detractors on Thursday. "That's complete bulls---. I think we probably cared the most out of every team, to be honest with you. We do things in different ways than some of the other teams, but we care a lot."

Webb made two starts for Team USA during the 2026 WBC, recording a combined 1.04 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 11 strikeouts over 8 2/3 innings pitched.

Team USA went 3-1 in Pool B play, finishing as the runner-up in its respective pool, and advanced to the championship game before losing to Venezuela in said title game on Tuesday night. It marked the second consecutive WBC that Team USA lost in the title game, with the Americans losing to Japan in the 2023 final.

As for Webb, the two-time All-Star (2024 and 2025) is coming off a 2025 campaign that saw him post a 3.22 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, a National League-high 224 strikeouts, a 124 ERA+ and 3.8 wins above replacement across 207.0 innings pitched (34 starts). He led the NL in innings pitched for a third consecutive season.

Webb's Giants open the 2026 MLB regular season at home against Team USA captain Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Mar. 25.